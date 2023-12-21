Thursday's game between the UCF Knights (7-3) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-62 and heavily favors UCF to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida A&M vs. UCF Game Info & Odds

Florida A&M vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 80, Florida A&M 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. UCF

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-18.2)

UCF (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

UCF has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida A&M is 2-4-0. A total of five out of the Knights' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Rattlers' games have gone over.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers put up 66.4 points per game (327th in college basketball) while giving up 84 per outing (359th in college basketball). They have a -158 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17.6 points per game.

Florida A&M loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It records 35.2 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.9.

Florida A&M hits 5.2 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 9.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 40.4% from deep.

Florida A&M has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.1 per game (326th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (200th in college basketball).

