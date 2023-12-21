The UCF Knights (7-3) battle the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • The Rattlers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 39% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Florida A&M is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 74th.
  • The Rattlers' 66.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 66 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Florida A&M is 1-2 when it scores more than 66 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida A&M put up 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
  • The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.
  • Florida A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 LeMoyne-Owen W 108-78 Al Lawson Center
12/16/2023 Iowa L 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State L 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bethune-Cookman - Moore Gymnasium

