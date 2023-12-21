The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will look to break a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers score 6.6 fewer points per game (56.1) than the Titans give up (62.7).

Florida A&M has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 62.7 points.

Detroit Mercy is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.1 points.

The Titans score 64.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 77.5 the Rattlers allow.

The Titans are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Rattlers concede to opponents (43.5%).

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Florida A&M Schedule