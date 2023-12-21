The UCF Knights (7-3) hit the court against the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) as double-digit, 24.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 136.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida A&M vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -24.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M has played four games this season that have had more than 136.5 combined points scored.

Florida A&M's matchups this season have a 150.4-point average over/under, 13.9 more points than this game's total.

Florida A&M are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Florida A&M has won in one of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Rattlers have been at least a +1600 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida A&M has a 5.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida A&M vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 6 66.7% 77.6 144 66.0 150 140.6 Florida A&M 4 57.1% 66.4 144 84.0 150 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers average just 0.4 more points per game (66.4) than the Knights give up to opponents (66.0).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida A&M vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 5-4-0 0-0 5-4-0 Florida A&M 2-4-0 0-3 3-4-0

Florida A&M vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Florida A&M 11-6 Home Record 4-7 5-7 Away Record 3-15 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.