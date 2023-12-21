Thursday's contest at Rubin Arena has the San Diego State Aztecs (8-4) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5) at 11:00 AM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 win for San Diego State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Owls came out on top in their most recent game 59-58 against UCF on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Rubin Arena in West Palm Beach, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 66, Florida Atlantic 61

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

The Owls' best win this season came in a 59-58 victory on December 18 against the UCF Knights, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 69) in our computer rankings.

The Owls have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Aztecs are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 113th-most wins.

Florida Atlantic has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 on the road over UCF (No. 69) on December 18

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 235) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 291) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 50.6 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 43.9 FG% Mya Perry: 12.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (27-for-58)

12.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.6 3PT% (27-for-58) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Rose Caverly: 3.7 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have a +12 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.6 points per game, 257th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.4 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball.

At home, the Owls average 63.0 points per game. Away, they score 60.2.

At home Florida Atlantic is conceding 53.4 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than it is away (67.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.