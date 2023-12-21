How to Watch Florida International vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-5) battle the Florida International Panthers (4-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Black Bears allow to opponents.
- Florida International has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 286th.
- The Panthers score 76.5 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 64.0 the Black Bears give up.
- Florida International is 4-6 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison
- Florida International is posting 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 13.5 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).
- The Panthers are allowing 71.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.5 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (84.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida International has played worse at home this year, making 9.2 threes per game, compared to 9.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 35.0% three-point percentage at home and a 33.6% mark in road games.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 94-60
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|W 146-55
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Stetson
|L 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
