The Maine Black Bears (8-5) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Florida International Panthers (4-9) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Florida International vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -3.5 137.5

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points eight times.

Florida International's contests this year have an average total of 152.2, 14.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Florida International has been favored five times and won two of those games.

The Panthers are 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida International has a 62.3% chance to win.

Florida International vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 8 80% 76.5 145.4 75.8 139.8 151.1 Maine 3 25% 68.9 145.4 64 139.8 136.2

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers score 12.5 more points per game (76.5) than the Black Bears give up (64).

Florida International is 3-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall when scoring more than 64 points.

Florida International vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 4-6-0 1-4 7-3-0 Maine 7-5-0 1-2 4-8-0

Florida International vs. Maine Home/Away Splits

Florida International Maine 3-3 Home Record 3-1 1-3 Away Record 3-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.9 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

