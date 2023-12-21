Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wagner, in his most recent game (December 20 loss against the Heat), produced 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.8 21.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 6.2 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.0 PRA -- 29.5 32.4 PR -- 25.6 27.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 18.8% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

He's made 1.4 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 119.2 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

Giving up 26.6 assists per game, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

Franz Wagner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 38 24 6 3 2 0 1

