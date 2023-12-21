Should you bet on Haydn Fleury to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Fleury stats and insights

  • Fleury has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Fleury has no points on the power play.
  • Fleury's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Fleury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 22:32 Home W 6-1
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:44 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:32 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 3-1
10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:19 Home L 4-3 OT
10/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

