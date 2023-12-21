The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins are shooting 45.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.4% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 63rd.

The Dolphins put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.5 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Jacksonville is 7-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Jacksonville is averaging 17.9 more points per game at home (85.2) than away (67.3).

In 2023-24 the Dolphins are conceding 28.8 fewer points per game at home (56.2) than on the road (85.0).

Jacksonville sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.1%) than on the road (26.7%).

