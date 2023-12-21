How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Eastern Kentucky vs Troy (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- North Alabama vs Indiana (8:30 PM ET | December 21)
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins are shooting 45.6% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 40.4% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 63rd.
- The Dolphins put up an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.5 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- Jacksonville is 7-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Jacksonville is averaging 17.9 more points per game at home (85.2) than away (67.3).
- In 2023-24 the Dolphins are conceding 28.8 fewer points per game at home (56.2) than on the road (85.0).
- Jacksonville sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.1%) than on the road (26.7%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/14/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 91-54
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Erskine
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
