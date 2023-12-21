The Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) welcome in the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Jacksonville has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

Purdue has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Boilermakers' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.