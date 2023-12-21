Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Leon County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Florida High School - Tech at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leon High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peach County High School at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robert F Munroe Day School at Godby High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
