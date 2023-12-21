Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Levy County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Levy County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Branford High School at Cedar Key School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Cedar Key, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.