The Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 115 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (111 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 32 22 32 54 46 28 0% Brayden Point 33 14 21 35 13 10 43.9% Steven Stamkos 30 15 19 34 18 5 51.2% Victor Hedman 31 5 24 29 24 5 - Brandon Hagel 33 10 18 28 19 12 51.4%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.6 goals per game (86 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

With 112 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that span.

