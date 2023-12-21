Magic vs. Bucks December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Orlando Magic (14-7), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL.
Magic vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- The Magic are getting 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.
- The Magic are receiving 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.
- Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.
- Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 63.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per game.
- Damian Lillard posts 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made treys per game.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5 boards per contest.
- Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Malik Beasley puts up 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Magic vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Magic
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|114.1
|118.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.5
|49.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
