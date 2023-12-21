The Orlando Magic (14-7), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Magic are getting 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.

The Magic are receiving 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 63.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.2 points, 5.2 assists and 10.7 boards per game.

Damian Lillard posts 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made treys per game.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Magic vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Magic 122.1 Points Avg. 114.1 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 49.8% Field Goal % 47.5% 38.3% Three Point % 34.4%

