Magic vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-10) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as 8.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.
Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-8.5
|238.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has played seven games this season that ended with a point total higher than 238.5 points.
- Orlando has had an average of 223 points scored in its games so far this season, 15.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Orlando is 17-9-0 against the spread this year.
- The Magic have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Orlando has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Magic vs Bucks Additional Info
Magic vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|16
|59.3%
|124.7
|237.7
|119.2
|229.3
|236.2
|Magic
|7
|26.9%
|113
|237.7
|110.1
|229.3
|224.5
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Magic's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.786, 11-3-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).
- The Magic put up an average of 113 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.
Magic vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|17-9
|0-1
|13-13
|Bucks
|12-15
|3-7
|19-8
Magic vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Magic
|Bucks
|113
|124.7
|19
|2
|7-1
|12-11
|8-0
|18-5
|110.1
|119.2
|4
|23
|17-6
|2-4
|15-8
|5-1
