The Orlando Magic (16-10) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.

The Magic average 6.2 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (119.2).

Orlando has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic average 118.9 points per game at home, 12.8 more than away (106.1). Defensively they give up 107.5 per game, 5.6 fewer points than away (113.1).

In 2023-24 Orlando is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (107.5) than away (113.1).

At home the Magic are picking up 27.0 assists per game, 3.9 more than away (23.1).

Magic Injuries