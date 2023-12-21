How to Watch the Magic vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (16-10) will attempt to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Magic vs Bucks Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, Orlando has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 12th.
- The Magic average 6.2 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (119.2).
- Orlando has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic average 118.9 points per game at home, 12.8 more than away (106.1). Defensively they give up 107.5 per game, 5.6 fewer points than away (113.1).
- In 2023-24 Orlando is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (107.5) than away (113.1).
- At home the Magic are picking up 27.0 assists per game, 3.9 more than away (23.1).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joe Ingles
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kevon Harris
|Out
|Coach'S Decision
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
