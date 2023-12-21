Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paolo Banchero and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic matchup at Fiserv Forum on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Magic vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +118)

The 20.5-point over/under for Banchero on Thursday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.9 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (6.5).

Banchero averages 4.5 assists, equal to Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -156)

The 30.4 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (31.5).

He has averaged 11.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's assist over/under.

