Thursday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) and Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 87-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 87, Stonehill 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-23.1)

Miami (FL) (-23.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Miami (FL) has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Stonehill is 4-7-0. The Hurricanes are 4-3-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.4 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and are allowing 72.3 per outing to rank 218th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 223rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.6 per outing.

Miami (FL) hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) at a 41.2% rate (fourth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make at a 27.7% rate.

The Hurricanes rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 102 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 180th in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

