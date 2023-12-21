How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Miami (FL) shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Skyhawks are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hurricanes sit at 223rd.
- The 82.4 points per game the Hurricanes score are just 1.6 more points than the Skyhawks allow (80.8).
- Miami (FL) has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 80.8 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Hurricanes were worse in home games last year, giving up 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
- Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|W 97-49
|Watsco Center
|12/10/2023
|Colorado
|L 90-63
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
