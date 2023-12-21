The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) will visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) after losing nine consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACCN

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 50.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Miami (FL) shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Skyhawks are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hurricanes sit at 223rd.

The 82.4 points per game the Hurricanes score are just 1.6 more points than the Skyhawks allow (80.8).

Miami (FL) has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 80.8 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Hurricanes were worse in home games last year, giving up 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

Miami (FL) sunk 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule