The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) are heavy underdogs (+30.5) as they look to stop a nine-game road slide when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -30.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) and its opponents have gone over 152.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.

The average point total in Miami (FL)'s outings this year is 154.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Hurricanes are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Stonehill (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 7.8% more often than Miami (FL) (2-5-0) this season.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 5 71.4% 82.4 146.7 72.3 153.1 154.4 Stonehill 5 45.5% 64.3 146.7 80.8 153.1 144.7

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The 82.4 points per game the Hurricanes score are just 1.6 more points than the Skyhawks allow (80.8).

Miami (FL) has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 80.8 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0 Stonehill 4-7-0 1-1 5-6-0

Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) Stonehill 16-1 Home Record 7-4 7-4 Away Record 6-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

