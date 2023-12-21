Should you bet on Mikey Eyssimont to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eyssimont stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.

Eyssimont averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:58 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:16 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.