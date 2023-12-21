On Thursday, Paolo Banchero leads the Orlando Magic (16-10) into a road game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSFL

BSWI and BSFL Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Paolo Banchero vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 924.8 1333.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.6 53.3 Fantasy Rank 4 38

Paolo Banchero vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero gets the Magic 20.6 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.0 points per game, 19th in the league, and are allowing 110.1 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Orlando accumulates rank 18th in the league, 3.2 more than the 40.6 its opponents pull down.

The Magic make 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). They are making 1.9 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 12.1 per game at 36.9%.

Orlando has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (24th in NBA), 1.1 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (second in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo is posting 30.4 points, 5.5 assists and 11.1 boards per game.

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 124.7 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 119.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +147 scoring differential overall.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 14th in the NBA. Its opponents record 44.1 per outing.

The Bucks hit 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 38.2% rate (third-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per game their opponents make at a 35.3% rate.

Milwaukee and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bucks commit 13.1 per game (15th in the league) and force 12.2 (23rd in NBA action).

Paolo Banchero vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game 0.2 6.6 Usage Percentage 27.9% 33.7% True Shooting Pct 54.9% 64.4% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 17.8% Assist Pct 21.3% 26.7%

