Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Santa Rosa County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pace High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.