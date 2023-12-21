South Florida vs. Baylor December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Florida Bulls (6-3) will face the Baylor Bears (7-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
South Florida vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Maria Alvarez: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Fontleroy: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
