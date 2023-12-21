The Baylor Bears (10-0) hope to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. The contest airs on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 85.8 points per game, 27.7 more points than the 58.1 the Bulls give up.
  • When it scores more than 58.1 points, Baylor is 10-0.
  • South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.
  • The 66.8 points per game the Bulls put up are 13.4 more points than the Bears allow (53.4).
  • South Florida is 8-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
  • Baylor is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
  • This year the Bulls are shooting 40.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears give up.
  • The Bears shoot 47.6% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bulls allow.

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 39.4 FG%
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41 3PT% (32-for-78)
  • Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Gardner-Webb W 105-75 Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 NC State L 66-54 Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 IUPUI W 85-49 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 Baylor - Massimino Court
12/30/2023 SMU - Yuengling Center
1/3/2024 Charlotte - Yuengling Center

