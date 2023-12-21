How to Watch UCF vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) play the UCF Knights (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- TCU vs Old Dominion (5:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Texas State vs Houston (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Eastern Illinois vs Iowa State (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Wichita State vs Kansas State (8:30 PM ET | December 21)
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- In games UCF shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Knights are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rattlers sit at 242nd.
- The 77.6 points per game the Knights put up are 6.4 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (84.0).
- When UCF totals more than 84.0 points, it is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF posted 77.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
- Defensively the Knights were worse at home last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, UCF performed better in home games last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 70-68
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|W 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.