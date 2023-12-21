The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) play the UCF Knights (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Rattlers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games UCF shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Knights are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rattlers sit at 242nd.

The 77.6 points per game the Knights put up are 6.4 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (84.0).

When UCF totals more than 84.0 points, it is 2-0.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF posted 77.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).

Defensively the Knights were worse at home last year, ceding 65.9 points per game, compared to 65.2 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, UCF performed better in home games last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

