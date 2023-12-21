Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- Hedman has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 11 assists.
- Hedman averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|27:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
