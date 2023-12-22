Bogdan Bogdanovic plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 134-127 win over the Rockets (his previous action) Bogdanovic put up 22 points and five assists.

We're going to break down Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.6 21.1 Rebounds -- 3.4 4.4 Assists -- 2.6 2.6 PRA -- 23.6 28.1 PR -- 21 25.5 3PM 3.5 3.4 4.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Heat

Bogdanovic has taken 13.6 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 13.4% and 13.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bogdanovic is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 99.3 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 111.8 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat allow 26.7 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 29 15 3 1 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.