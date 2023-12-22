In Collier County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Palmetto Ridge High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 22

8:00 AM ET on December 22 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Immokalee High School at Oasis High School

Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 22

9:45 AM ET on December 22 Location: Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Barron Collier High School at Coral Glades High School

Game Time: 11:20 AM ET on December 22

11:20 AM ET on December 22 Location: Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lely High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 22

1:15 PM ET on December 22 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 2:40 PM ET on December 22

2:40 PM ET on December 22 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Coral High School at Barron Collier High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 22

6:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

