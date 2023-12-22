Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Bulls and the Syracuse Orange square off in the Boca Raton Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Florida.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 22
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-6)
No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Georgia (-22.5)
