The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles square off in the Orange Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, December 21
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 22
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-6)

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 30
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Georgia (-17.5)

