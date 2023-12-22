Friday's game features the Florida Gators (8-3) and the Grambling Tigers (2-9) clashing at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-61 win for heavily favored Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 87, Grambling 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-25.3)

Florida (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Florida is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Grambling's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Gators have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 84.5 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 75.4 per contest to rank 286th in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential overall.

Florida wins the rebound battle by 11.4 boards on average. It records 45.4 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.0 per contest.

Florida knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Gators average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (135th in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (108th in college basketball).

Florida has committed 1.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (304th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.