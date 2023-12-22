How to Watch Florida vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (8-3) welcome in the Grambling Tigers (2-9) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Florida vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Florida Stats Insights
- This season, the Gators have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- Florida is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at second.
- The 84.5 points per game the Gators score are 8.2 more points than the Tigers give up (76.3).
- Florida has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 76.3 points.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida put up 75.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Gators surrendered 2.8 fewer points per game (67.1) than in road games (69.9).
- Florida averaged 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in away games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Richmond
|W 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/14/2023
|East Carolina
|W 70-65
|RP Funding Center
|12/19/2023
|Michigan
|W 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/30/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/6/2024
|Kentucky
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
