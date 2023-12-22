Florida vs. Grambling: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Grambling Tigers (2-9) will try to halt an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Florida Gators (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Grambling matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Grambling Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-26.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida (-26.5)
|146.5
|-10000
|+3500
Florida vs. Grambling Betting Trends
- Florida has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Gators and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times this season.
- Grambling is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four Tigers games this season have hit the over.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers rate Florida considerably higher (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (38th).
- The Gators have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.
- The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
