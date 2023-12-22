The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) battle the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Florida State shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Seminoles are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 226th.

The Seminoles average 8.8 more points per game (77.2) than the Eagles give up (68.4).

Florida State is 5-2 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida State played better in home games last year, scoring 71.6 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game away from home.

The Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.4 on the road.

In home games, Florida State sunk 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (6.9). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

