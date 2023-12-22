Hawks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (16-12) host the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.
Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|238.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 18 of 27 outings.
- Atlanta's outings this season have a 246-point average over/under, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 7-20-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Atlanta has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hawks vs Heat Additional Info
Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|4
|14.3%
|112.9
|236
|111.8
|234.7
|220.4
|Hawks
|18
|66.7%
|123.1
|236
|122.9
|234.7
|238.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- In its past 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over eight times.
- This season, Atlanta is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-10-0 ATS (.375).
- The Hawks score an average of 123.1 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 111.8 the Heat give up.
- Atlanta is 7-16 against the spread and 12-11 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.
Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|7-20
|5-10
|18-9
|Heat
|12-16
|6-10
|15-13
Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Hawks
|Heat
|123.1
|112.9
|3
|20
|7-16
|2-2
|12-11
|2-2
|122.9
|111.8
|28
|9
|4-0
|11-13
|4-0
|15-9
