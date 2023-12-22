High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lee County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Immokalee High School at Oasis High School

Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 22

9:45 AM ET on December 22 Location: Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway Charter High School at Cardinal Mooney High School

Game Time: 4:20 PM ET on December 22

4:20 PM ET on December 22 Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Coral High School at Barron Collier High School