Friday's contest that pits the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) against the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at Enterprise Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Missouri vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 77, Missouri 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-9.0)

Illinois (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Missouri is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Tigers are 3-7-0 and the Fighting Illini are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 75.5 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (159th in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Missouri ranks 327th in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Missouri connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball), three more than its opponents (6.6).

The Tigers rank 139th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 207th in college basketball, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball play), 3.4 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (63rd in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game (posting 79.4 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and giving up 64.2 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and have a +152 scoring differential.

The 44.8 rebounds per game Illinois accumulates rank fifth in the nation, 10.9 more than the 33.9 its opponents record.

Illinois connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (228th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 29.2% rate.

Illinois has lost the turnover battle by three per game, committing 12.3 (220th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (351st in college basketball).

