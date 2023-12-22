How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has six exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors go on the road to face the 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 19-8
- TOR Record: 11-16
- PHI Stats: 122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- TOR Stats: 112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (35.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.9 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -8.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -350
- TOR Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 229.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets face the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and ALT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 13-14
- DEN Record: 19-10
- BKN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)
- DEN Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.5 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -4.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -175
- BKN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 231.5 points
The Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks travel to face the Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 16-12
- ATL Record: 12-15
- MIA Stats: 112.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 123.1 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- ATL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 238.5 points
The Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks take to the home court of the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 13-12
- DAL Record: 16-11
- HOU Stats: 111.4 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (second)
- DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -8.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -350
- DAL Odds to Win: +275
- Total: 227.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards
The Wizards look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 13-14
- WAS Record: 5-22
- GS Stats: 116.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
- WAS Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.5 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -11.5
- GS Odds to Win: -650
- WAS Odds to Win: +475
- Total: 247.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Phoenix Suns
The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 16-10
- PHO Record: 14-13
- SAC Stats: 118.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- PHO Stats: 114.9 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.2 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -3.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -155
- PHO Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 245.5 points
