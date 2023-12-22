How to Watch North Florida vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- North Florida has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 281st.
- The Ospreys' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 69.9 points, North Florida is 5-4.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home North Florida is scoring 82.9 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging on the road (74.8).
- The Ospreys are giving up fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (85.2).
- North Florida knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (12.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (37%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 64-56
|UNF Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 113-72
|UNF Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
