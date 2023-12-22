The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

  • The Ospreys are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Florida has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 281st.
  • The Ospreys' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 69.9 points, North Florida is 5-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • At home North Florida is scoring 82.9 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging on the road (74.8).
  • The Ospreys are giving up fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (85.2).
  • North Florida knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (12.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (37%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Georgia Southern W 64-56 UNF Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity Baptist W 113-72 UNF Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida State L 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.