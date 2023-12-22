The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when hosting the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

North Florida has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 281st.

The Ospreys' 79.8 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.9 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 69.9 points, North Florida is 5-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home North Florida is scoring 82.9 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging on the road (74.8).

The Ospreys are giving up fewer points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (85.2).

North Florida knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (12.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (37%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Upcoming Schedule