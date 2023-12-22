The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) will play the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

North Florida vs. Georgia Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dorian James: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Florida vs. Georgia Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank
239th 72.1 Points Scored 78.5 112th
156th 69.9 Points Allowed 73.6 239th
137th 34.4 Rebounds 33.3 179th
264th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.5 156th
135th 8.0 3pt Made 12.0 3rd
306th 11.2 Assists 13.4 176th
123rd 11.2 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

