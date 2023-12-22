Orange County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Orange County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Vernon School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Howell High School at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Sanford, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.