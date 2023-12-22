Pasco County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Pasco County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citrus High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesley Chapel High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springstead HS at Mitchell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Trinity, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
