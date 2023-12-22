The Serie A has four matches on its Friday slate -- see below for anytime goal scorer odds from around the league.

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+110)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 14
  • Goals: 8

Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+140)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 3

Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+160)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 4

Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+170)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 4
  • Goals: 0

Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo (+170)

  • Opponent: Genoa CFC
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 7

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+180)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 14
  • Goals: 5

Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+180)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 12
  • Goals: 2

Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+180)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 2
  • Goals: 0

Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo (+210)

  • Opponent: Genoa CFC
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 4

Valentin Castellanos, Lazio (+220)

  • Opponent: Empoli FC
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 1

Mateo Retegui, Genoa CFC (+230)

  • Opponent: Sassuolo
  • Games Played: 10
  • Goals: 3

Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa CFC (+230)

  • Opponent: Sassuolo
  • Games Played: 14
  • Goals: 6

M'bala Nzola, ACF Fiorentina (+240)

  • Opponent: AC Monza
  • Games Played: 16
  • Goals: 1

Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+240)

  • Opponent: AC Monza
  • Games Played: 15
  • Goals: 2

Samuel Chukwueze, AC Milan (+240)

  • Opponent: Salernitana
  • Games Played: 13
  • Goals: 0

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel
Lazio @ Empoli FC 12:30 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
Genoa CFC @ Sassuolo 12:30 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
ACF Fiorentina @ AC Monza 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!
AC Milan @ Salernitana 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

