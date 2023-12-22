How to Watch South Florida vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - December 22
The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Great Danes allow to opponents.
- In games South Florida shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Bulls are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Great Danes rank 132nd.
- The 75.6 points per game the Bulls average are just 1.8 more points than the Great Danes give up (73.8).
- South Florida is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it played better offensively, averaging 74.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.4.
- Looking at three-pointers, South Florida fared worse in home games last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 37.1% percentage in away games.
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|W 88-72
|FLA Live Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|W 104-86
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|-
|Yuengling Center
