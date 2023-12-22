The South Florida Bulls (5-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Albany (NY) matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Albany (NY) Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-11.5) 151.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-11.5) 151.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends

South Florida is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just two of the Bulls games have gone over the point total.

Albany (NY) has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five Great Danes games this year have gone over the point total.

