South Florida vs. Albany (NY) December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (2-4) face the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jose Placer: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Sebastian Thomas: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amar'e Marshall: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jonathan Beagle: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Bertram: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Jackson: 5.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Florida vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|301st
|68.5
|Points Scored
|78.6
|109th
|94th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|228th
|201st
|32.8
|Rebounds
|35.7
|77th
|87th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|141st
|333rd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|7.9
|147th
|182nd
|13.3
|Assists
|13.1
|195th
|105th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|221st
