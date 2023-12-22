The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) host the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after winning eight home games in a row. The Bearcats are heavy favorites by 20.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hatters Betting Records & Stats

Stetson and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Stetson has a 147.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Stetson has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Stetson (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% more often than Cincinnati (5-5-0) this year.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 6 60% 82.5 161.3 65.7 134.4 147 Stetson 3 33.3% 78.8 161.3 68.7 134.4 141.9

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

The Hatters' 78.8 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 65.7 the Bearcats allow.

Stetson has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 65.7 points.

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 5-5-0 2-0 6-4-0 Stetson 5-4-0 1-0 5-4-0

Stetson vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Stetson 16-3 Home Record 9-3 5-7 Away Record 7-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.