When the UCF Knights play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 6:30 PM on Friday, December 22, our projection model predicts the Knights will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-4.5) Under (66.5) UCF 33, Georgia Tech 27

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 67.7%.

The Knights have beaten the spread five times in 12 games.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Knights have seen six of its 12 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 66.5 points, 7.2 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 37.0% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets' ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 4.5 points or more, the Yellow Jackets have a 4-2 record against the spread.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

Georgia Tech games this year have averaged a total of 56.4 points, 10.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Knights vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.5 25.4 39.8 18.8 25.2 32 Georgia Tech 31.2 30.5 33 30.7 28.4 28.6

